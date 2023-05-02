Popular Nigerian singer Paul ‘PSquare’ Okoye’s girlfriend, Ivy Ifeoma, caused a buzz after sharing a video of her family

Taking to TikTok, Ivy posted a clip of herself with her mother and siblings dancing and noted that they were all playful people

Ivy’s video made the rounds online and raised a series of interesting comments from some netizens

Nigerian singer Paul ‘PSquare’ Okoye’s girlfriend, Ivy Ifeoma, is once again in the news after she shared a video of her family.

Taking to her TikTok page, Ivy posted a fun family video that captured her, her mother and her two siblings dancing.

Ivy explained in the caption of the post that people often wondered why she was so playful and that it was because of her mother.

Paul PSquare's bae Ivy shared a video of her playful mother and brothers. Photos: @ivyifeoma

The video showed the young girl’s mum dancing happily with her children to the point that they started to spray her money. Ivy’s mother was obviously enjoying herself.

See the video below:

Video of Paul PSquare’s girlfriend dancing with her mother and brothers causes stir

Ivy Ifeoma’s family video soon made the rounds on social media and got a lot of attention from netizens. Some called them a beautiful family, while others had comments about Ivy’s relationship with the older singer.

Read some of their comments below:

itzdamgold:

“Money dey enter steady why dem no go happy.”

oxygen_obi:

“E be like they don cash out.”

symply_tessyy:

“Dem fine well well for their family ooo Hahh the long face and kanu Nwakwo leg.”

princessaddy0691:

“Here hating, laslas Paul be una dream sugar daddy. Audacity to insult her family, like yours are better.”

simply_edwina_:

“Paul fit senior ur mum o.....well what do I know.”

linkkk31:

“With this video I am convinced he won’t marry her.”

mildredpatrick_:

“Why won’t she be playful when she get that kind potential in-law. ”

Paul PSquare and girlfriend quench breakup rumours

Singer Paul Okoye aka Rudeboy couldn't help but gush over his lover Ifeoma Ivy's new photo.

There had been rumours that the lovebirds called it quits after they took jabs at each other online via posts.

The singer hailed the model in Igbo, and a netizen translated it to mean 'coconut head'. He also dropped love emojis.

