Sunday, 7 May 2023, was the 50th birthday celebration of ace Fuji musician Alhaji Sule Alao Malaika, and it was quite an eventful occasion that was graced by many Nigerian celebrities

Nollywood stars, footballers, monarchs and singers like Foluke Daramola, Muka Ray, Madam Saje, Saoti Arewa, Obafemi Martins, Kwam1, Pasuma, Regina Chukwu were all at the party

The highlight of the event going by clips that emerged online, was how the streetpop sensation Portable became the cynosure of attention as he brought his online antics to public

Ace veteran Fuji musician Alhaji Sule Alao Malaika recently turned 50, and he threw him quite a birthday party to celebrate.

The event was graced by many Nigerian celebrities, especially those of the Yoruba extraction veteran singers like K9 de Ultimate, Pasuma, and Saoti Arewa were at the party.

Portable trends as he meets several Yoruba celebrities at Alao Malaika's 50th birthday party. Photo credit: @portablebaeby

Source: Instagram

While from Nollywood, veteran actors, actresses, and young ones, including Foluke Daramola, Regina Chukwu, Madam Saje, Kehinde Badmus, Muka Ray, Kevin Ikeduba, and many more, were there.

However, Portable, the controversial streetpop artist, was the man of the moment as he stole the shine with his outlandish performance mounting on the light pole trusses on the stage.

He also was seen going around asking other celebrities for money.

Other celebrities at the event include the Oniba of Iba, Obafemi Martins, and Arole Anobi.

See clips from the event of Portable's moment with other celebrities at the party:

See more clips of the moment Portable met with Kwam1:

See the video of the moment Portable met Obafemi Martins and Small Doctor:

See how netizens reacted to the several clips

@afodamzy:

"Who else noticed portable don go ahead small doctor. Few years back when all this type of event occur, Na Small doctor them Dey call Note: Use your time well, Everyone gets his/her own destiny time."

@troubledmind007:

"Werey just go there dey beg money/Harass people up and down. You were invited like every other celebrities you suppose don Dey try compose small."

@creammy_ife224:

"Portable go person party go catch out."

@kenneth.allyson:

"Na u dey use 5 naira soap wash Brabus B."

@chaselawal:

"With all he got can’t explain how money never changed him from being humble."

@ishibanko1:

"@portablebaeby Why small doctor dey tight face like this."

@cremedelakross:

"Anty Regina dey form but she lowkey wan chill with dr zeh."

@the_mens.vault:

"Nah everything wey them tell you we go hear for song next week."

@richiewayys:

"Who else notice @reginachukwu she Dey form."

