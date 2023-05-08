Nigerian superstar Tiwa Savage created a buzz on social media after her stellar performance at King Charles III’s coronation in England

While some congratulated her for putting the country’s most treasured genre on the map, others compared her to her junior colleague Tems

Legit.ng captured some of the intense arguments carried over the internet between the two Nigerian divas

Nigerian superstar Tiwa Savage’s musical display at King Charles III’s coronation concert has generated huge reactions online.

While many people praise the Afrobeats icon for putting the country’s culture on the map, some have gone about the internet to create chaos by comparing her to her junior colleague Tems.

Pictures of Tiwa Savage and Tems Credit: @notjustok, @temsszen

Source: Instagram

The growth of Afrobeats today couldn’t have been possible without the influence of seasoned artists who stood by all these years to ensure it remained worthy and appreciated.

Tems is one of those fast-rising artists benefiting greatly from the work that has been done in the past.

Legit.ng captured some of the comments made by netizens as they tried to justify each other’s millstones.

@sirdavidbent argued that Tiwa is the mistress of vocal dexterity, just like her colleagues Omawumi, Waje, and Simi. But went on to insist that Tems stands out from all of them.

@wiz_ghigi: stated that Tiwa Savage is the queen of Afrobeats because famous artists don’t last long in the industry. And rounded up her statement by tagging Tems as the princess of Afrobeats.

@furioussuoerfly furiously added to the argument by saying no one should ever compare Tiwa Savage to Tems.

@dhavidote, without giving reasons, said that God will not forget those who have in; one point compared the two artists.

@raycyper added fuel to the fire by questioning who had more international recognition between the two.

@Sikiruadepoju said that he frowned at the comparison and went on to give his reasons.

@ade argued that they both were queens of Afrobeats and could coexist without rubbing off each other's shine.

Tiwa Savage emerges only African artist to perform at King Charles’ coronation

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that Afrobeat held the world to ransom. The latest instalment of its takeover was spearheaded by a veteran singer dubbed the Queen of Afrobeat, Tiwa Savage.

Tiwa was set to make history as the first and only African artist to perform at a British monarch's coronation.

Savage was bestowed the rare opportunity to perform at a British monarch's coronation as the crowned Prince of Wales, Prince Charles Windsor finally gets crowned as the new King of England.

Source: Legit.ng