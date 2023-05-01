Popular Nollywood actress Regina Daniels has now stirred a series of reactions over her recent social media post

The mum of two shared a makeup transformation video of herself and noted that she will always be 16

The video raised mixed reactions with some people gushing over her beauty and others claiming she looks old

Nigerian actress Regina Daniels is once again in the news over conspiracies surrounding her age.

Just recently, the mother of two took to her official Instagram page to share a makeup transformation video of herself.

In the video, the movie star showed her face bare before doing her makeup and she combined it with another shot of her fully made up face.

Fans react as Regina Daniels says she's forever 16 after posting makeup video. Photos: @regina.daniels

Not stopping there, Regina took to her caption to gush over her good looks. She bragged about never leaving the age 16.

She wrote:

“I’m officially not leaving the age 16 ”

See her post below:

Netizens react as Regina Daniels brags about never leaving the age 16

Some social media users were in awe of Regina’s good looks and they commended her on it. However, a few others had different opinions. Read some of the comments below:

chinenyennebe:

“Gorgeous gorgeous girl ”

dorakyrose:

“Who noticed she is more beautiful without makeup ”

iamgoldextenzions:

“16 forever”

mutwamind:

“Madam you look 40 what do you mean? ”

preshh_chiada:

“Please don’t . You look beautiful”

zaraleinadsignature:

“Ageless queen”

kirlsophia:

“Fine like wine ❤️”

pacypee:

“Gina with the sauce ”

Ned Nwoko shows off affectionate side, continues to hold Regina Daniels in public

Regina Daniels and her billionaire husband, Ned Nwoko, recently left fans gushing over their loved-up display on social media.

Taking to her official Instagram page, the young movie star shared a video of herself with her husband as they paid a condolence visit to Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, who recently lost his wife.

Ned proved himself to be an affectionate gentleman as he continued to walk beside Regina and hold her hands. The billionaire politician also made sure to help his woman as she tried to bend to get into their white sportscar upon leaving the Kalu residence.

Source: Legit.ng