Popular Instagram comedian, Mr Macaroni is celebrating his birthday today, May 3, 2022, and the online community is joining him in the celebration

The funnyman shared new flawless photos to mark his special day and remained thankful as he ushed in a new year

Social media users including his fans and celebrity colleagues have trooped to his page to send him lovely birthday wishes

Today, May 3, 2022, is comedian, Mr Macaroni's 29th birthday and he is celebrating himself in a special way.

Mr Macaroni shared a lovely post that has handsome photos of himself to announce his birthday and he remained thankful for it.

Mr Macaroni celebrates birthday. Credit: @mrmacaroni1

Source: Instagram

In the photos, the funnyman appeared like a typical Yoruba man as he wore nice agbada with a matching cap and rocked lovely black shoes on it.

He captioned the post as:

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

"It’s my birthday and I’m so Thankful."

Check out the photos below:

Nigerians celebrate with Nkechi Blessing

A number of Mr Macaroni's fans and celebrity colleagues have trooped to his page to send him lovely birthday wishes and celebrate his special day with him.

Legit.ng picked some of the birthday wishes, read below:

Nedu_wazobiafm:

"Happy birthday paddy…where the party dey o."

Efeomorogbe:

"Happy birthday champ. Blessings today and always."

Mo_bimpe:

"Baba oko mi , shine forever."

Idcabasa:

"Happy birthday chief… long life in mega wealth."

Koffithaguru:

"Happy birthday blaad more grease and grace."

Mariachikebenjamin:

"Oh I knew we were special! Happy birthday, birthday mate."

Okunnu_1:

"Happy birthday to you my gentle and responsible guy, long life for you."

Chief_femibranch:

"Happy Birthday Debo, May you reap the love, joy and kindness you sow in ways unimaginable."

AY Comedian organises talk-of-the-town 50th birthday party

Legit.ng previously reported that Nigerian celebrities took to their various social media pages to share lovely photos of themselves.

The celebrities were donned in beautiful outfits to honour comedian AY Makun as he celebrated his 50th birthday party.

AY and his family members were spotted in lovely gold and black-themed outfits as they posed for the camera.

Source: Legit.ng