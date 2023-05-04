Comedian Basketmouth has stunned many on social media with cute pictures of him and his big brother

The A-list comedian also penned a birthday message to his big brother as he expressed his love for him

Celebrities, as well as fans and followers of Basketmouth, have since taken to the comedian's comment section to gush about the pictures

Veteran comedian Bright Okpocha, known as Basketmouth, has caused a stir on social media with pictures he shared to mark his big brother Godwin Okpocha's birthday.

Basketmouth flooded his timelines with pictures of him and his brother, who shares an uncanny look with him.

Basketmouth's brother marks birthday. Credit: @basketmouth

Source: Instagram

Celebrating his brother, Basketmouth wrote:

"Happy Birthday big bro, wishing you the very best today and forever. Love you bro @godwin4577."

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

See the post below:

Celebrities, fans react to Basketmouth's pictures with brother

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

mrmacaroni1:

"Omooo first slide, I think say na Amadi!! Resemblance chokeee. Happy birthday ."

okirikashowroom:

"Is your big bro married! Dude is cuteeeee and."

ethelbertsclothing:

"Happy man! Blood is truly thicker than cognac!."

deborah_dimowo:

"Una resemble sha! How are you Mr Basket and how is Dotun? Best regards."

ada_4eva:

"The resemblance no be here,happy birthday to ur bro,may love never seize from u both❤️❤️."

zelmediastudios:

"Blood dey say it's thicker than water. The resemblance choke. Happy birthday champ!!!"

kicksnbeatz:

"One thing I have noticed about artists is that one of their siblings look more stylish but is not even popular like them. And if that sibling is older, s/he most likely inspired the artiste during childhood to develop the talent. Lol Happy birthday big bro!"

goldbecc:

"Na wa oo, dis brother fine sha."

queenadak_:

"Is your big bro single."

AY tags Basketmouth his friend

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported how AY refused to let his beef with colleague Basketmouth die, especially after the latter's interview.

Following claims by Basketmouth that they were never friends, the comedian at his AY Live show for Easter called his colleague his guy.

Spyro's Who's Your Guy came on, and AY danced around the stage as he sang and mentioned his colleague as his own guy.

Source: Legit.ng