Photos of Nadia Buari looking gorgeous in a wedding gown have melted many hearts on social media as they wished it was a real wedding

The actress was tying the knot with Ramsey Nouah in the unreleased movie Merry Men 3

Many people drooled over the plush decor used in that particular scene as others admired Nadia's gown

Ghanaian actress Nadia Buari shared pictures from one of the many scenes in a yet-to-be-released movie called Merry Men 3.

In the pictures she shared, she was getting married to Nigerian actor Ramsey Nouah in a plush wedding ceremony.

Nadia Buari weds Ramsey Nouah in Merry Men 3. Image Credit: @iamnadiabuari

Nadia Buari weds Ramsey Nouah in a lavish wedding

In the series of pictures she shared on her verified Instagram page, she was captured wearing a beautiful white wedding gown with a balloon bottom.

She wore a star-studded silver crown that was connected to her veil. The veil was see-through and long, creating a large circle behind her.

Plush decor for the wedding

The decor of the event was top-notch. The ceiling was covered with white doves that illuminated the room.

The podium where the Ghanaian actress stood with her future husband had a series of arcs with stars hanging on them that brightened up that space.

See beautiful photos of Nadia Buari getting married to Ramsey Nouah in a movie.

People react to the lavish wedding ceremony between Nadia Buari and Ramsey Nouah

Many of Nadia Buari's fervent followers admired the beautiful bride she made.

Many of them could not believe it was a movie as they wished it had happened in real life.

chidoxflash commented:

Is so beautiful

iniscodugo said:

Something in me is telling me how I wish it was real it's looks so real

sexyfotografa commented:

Ramsey Noah with the love ❤️…beautiful

afua_lartebea said:

you both look perfect in real life

nimi_ekubo commented:

The decor is mindblowing omo! U guys would have used this for a wedding reception after the movie o instead of wasting this beautiful decor just for movie

gennie_fer_ said:

omg can’t wait

itsvibesangel_ stated:

We are waiting

alexanderboateng commented:

Congratulations

