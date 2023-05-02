Ahead of the May 29 swearing-in of President-elect Bola Ahmed Tinubu, a young Nigerian man has left the country

He took to social media to announce his relocation to Canada urging those in Nigeria to enjoy Tinubu's coming government

Mixed reactions have trailed his video as many people shared their thoughts on his statements on Tinubu

A young Nigerian man has left the country for Canada ahead of President-elect Bola Ahmed Tinubu's swearing-in on May 29, 2023.

The youth via his TikTok handle, @obiozubulu, documented his journey with the caption," from Nigeria to Canada. See you next eight years, Enjoy una Tinubu."

He relocated to Canada. Photo Credit: @obiozubulu

His migration video showed him looking dapper in a suit as he took photos at the airport en route to Canada.

Inside the aeroplane, he did a small showcase of its interior and did a velfie of himself. In the velfie, he flaunted a bundle of dollars and was seen sipping a white liquid.

He also snapped shots in which he looked out the window of his seat. His TikTok post has stirred mixed reactions.

Watch the video below:

Reactions on social media

Skino nah Philippines said:

"8years u get mind ooooo."

dondylan45 said:

"You come back naija come run go back."

Frank Peter said:

"I think the first time u re going to Canada abi."

Joe brown said:

"He think say Peter obi go win and he came back but they failed him."

Teeboi 123 said:

"What's your contribution to Nigeria Economy! Help me greet Trudeau."

Angry Ghanaian said:

"If this guy book business class any day we no go hear for tik tok I swear."

Princess Adaobi said:

"He finally posted a video after how many months."

