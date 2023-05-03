Nigerian music star Wizkid known for his lowkey and expensive lifestyle has continued to confirm why he is known as the biggest bird

A trending video showed Wizkid at sea with some friends as he was seen carrying a lady before he was pushed into the water

The viral video has stirred reactions from Nigerians, as many shared different comments

Nigerian international star Ayo Balogun, popularly known as Wizkid, is making headlines over a trending video of him and some friends at sea.

In the video, a shirtless Wizkid was seen carrying a female. While he was attempting to jump into the water with her, a lady came from nowhere to push them.

Both Wizkid and the lady he had in his arms fell into the water. Other ladies sitting around had a good laugh. The singer sure knows how to have fun.

Netizens react to video of Wizkid at sea

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions; see them below:

olobadagzy:

"Na from day one he no Dey chop rubbish. Na fresh fish he dey like ."

iree_oluwaa:

"Wizkid no go like how the girl take push am like that ."

_onyibekee:

"He was about to jump why did she push him though?."

coonwizzy':

"Even girls wey no like short guys love wizkid."

iam_charlie001:

"Na una big wiz them push like that oo."

big_rex______:

"Dis boy no no say I love am with my life make he dey play rough play ."

ya_im_chris:

"That gal wey push wiz no get old man picture for house"?"

beep_beel:

"Na so baba wan carry Tems for O2 that year ."

princely.jr:

"Na that girl dey always tell wizkid say.."

kelly.dreyton:

"See person wey some mumu they hate on , baba they chop life in an expensive way , una go they here they compare am with person wey no know him level ❤️."

beep_beel:

