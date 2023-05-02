Nollywood actress Nuella Njubigbo finally breaks silence a few days after her second marriage to Carlos Jean trended

Recall that Legit.ng reported that some photos and videos from the actress’ secret marriage ceremony went viral on the internet

Regarding this, the actress took to social media to make her first post since the reports of her new marriage made the frontlines of blogs

Popular Nollywood actress Nuella Njubigbo has spoken out following reports of her second wedding to a Holland-based Nigerian man from Anambra, Carlos Jean.

Recall that Legit.ng reported that a recent video made its way on the internet showing that the actress was engaged in another wedding proceeding.

Nuella Njubigbo taunts naysayers regarding her second marriage

Source: Instagram

Barely weeks after her ex-husband Tchidi Chikere wedded his third wife, Nuella Njubigbo appeared to have also moved on to find love elsewhere.

Even though she didn't announce the marriage on her website, the video footage that appeared was enough to persuade many internet users.

In light of this, the actress shared her first post on Instagram following her recent marriage reports.

She wished her followers a happy new month by posting a video of herself dancing to Kizz Daniel's song "Cough."

In her caption, she wrote:

"Happy New Month, Sweeties ❤️

"MAY" A Month of Joy for My Lovers and I We shall all have reasons to dance like This, this month in Jesus name Amen !! For What God Cannot do does not Exist.

See her post below

Netizens reacts

kadiporscha:

"Happy new month my best actress."

nuellaxhris:

"Cut soap oo I never see 1 you don enta 2."

ra.ra9255:

"Congrats for tiring another knot ."

officialsuemd:

"Congratulations to you. I pray that God will keep your union."

