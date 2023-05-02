“What God Cannot Do Does Not Exist”: Nuella Njubigbo Taunts Critics With Joyful Dance After Second Marriage
- Nollywood actress Nuella Njubigbo finally breaks silence a few days after her second marriage to Carlos Jean trended
- Recall that Legit.ng reported that some photos and videos from the actress’ secret marriage ceremony went viral on the internet
- Regarding this, the actress took to social media to make her first post since the reports of her new marriage made the frontlines of blogs
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!
Popular Nollywood actress Nuella Njubigbo has spoken out following reports of her second wedding to a Holland-based Nigerian man from Anambra, Carlos Jean.
Recall that Legit.ng reported that a recent video made its way on the internet showing that the actress was engaged in another wedding proceeding.
Barely weeks after her ex-husband Tchidi Chikere wedded his third wife, Nuella Njubigbo appeared to have also moved on to find love elsewhere.
“Make una no finish knot”: Actress Nuella Njubigbo ties the knot days after ex-hubby Tchidi Chikere remarries
Even though she didn't announce the marriage on her website, the video footage that appeared was enough to persuade many internet users.
PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!
In light of this, the actress shared her first post on Instagram following her recent marriage reports.
She wished her followers a happy new month by posting a video of herself dancing to Kizz Daniel's song "Cough."
In her caption, she wrote:
"Happy New Month, Sweeties ❤️
"MAY" A Month of Joy for My Lovers and I We shall all have reasons to dance like This, this month in Jesus name Amen !! For What God Cannot do does not Exist.
See her post below
Netizens reacts
kadiporscha:
"Happy new month my best actress."
nuellaxhris:
"Cut soap oo I never see 1 you don enta 2."
ra.ra9255:
"Congrats for tiring another knot ."
"Some of una dey date rubbish": Nkechi Blessings says, trolls Empress Njamah amidst blackmail scandal
officialsuemd:
"Congratulations to you. I pray that God will keep your union."
Tchidi Chikere shares chat with his first ex-wife
Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that actor Tchidi Chikere took to social media with a screenshot showing his conversation with his former wife, Sophia.
This came after Sophia was heavily dragged on social media over her congratulatory message following his new union.
In his post, Chikere mentioned how he and Sophia were too young when they got married years ago.
Source: Legit.ng