Lush Eby, wife of the popular Nigerian business tycoon, is overwhelmed with love as she celebrates her husband’s birthday

The pretty lady shared various pictures of her man to show the world how much he means to her

In her post, Eby confirmed her enduring love for the Nightlife entrepreneur while stating all the outstanding qualities she loved about him

Lush Eby, the wife of Nigerian billionaire Obi Cubana, sent the internet into a frenzy with her heart-melting epistle to celebrate her husband.

She took to social media to express her ageless love and affection for her man on his special day.

Obi Cubana's wife Lush Eby celebrated her husband's birthday Credit: @lush_eby

Source: Instagram

While at that, Eby listed an array of the pet titles she calls her billionaire husband.

Obi Cubana’s wife highlighted her husband as a selfless great leader who was always willing to carry the people along.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

In her post, she wrote:

"My bestie, my darling, my shugah, my king, my boss, my ride and live, the father of my children, King of boys...

"Happy birthday to the man of the people, the philanthropist of our time, the king-maker, the trailblazer, the great leader, and the pace setter...

"Happy birthday to the kindhearted, amazing, excellent, loving, ever-cheerful human," she wrote in parts.

See her post below:

Obi Cubana replies to his wife

The billionaire businessman appreciated his woman as he declared his love for her.

He wrote:

"My wife, my one and only! Dalu for everything. Love you forever ❤️❤️❤️❤️."

Internet users Join Eby to celebrate her man

lazorizzo:

"Truly a Gift to the world. Happy Birthday to you my boss. Happy Birthday to your King."

mariachikebenjamin:

"Happy birthday to the Odogwu of a life time ."

ese_cute:

"Happy Birthday to the King of your Dynasty, your Crown & koko master of life! May God continue to Bless and keep him."

queen_annabel_benson:

"Happy birthday to a good man. I pray blessings flow endlessly in your life, in Jesus name! We appreciate you sir."

spicyberry2:

"Having a woman that prays for u behind open doors and close doors,is a true blessing @lush_eby I queen a stan❤️ Happy Birthday to ur king."

Simi and Adekunle Gold give off couple goals

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that celebrity lovebirds Adekunle Gold and Simi warmed hearts on social media with a video post.

The video captured the mother of one happily plaiting her husband's hair and talking about the process.

Upon completion, Adekunle Gold, however, trolled his wife and mentioned how she spent too long on the hair.

Source: Legit.ng