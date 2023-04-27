Popular Nigerian actress, Regina Daniels, has once again taken to social media to update fans on her life as a mother

The movie star shared a series of cute videos showing her and her husband, Ned Nwoko, taking their first son, Munir, to school

Munir looked excited during the car ride to school and even said he was happy to be going; however, he refused to let his dad leave him in class

Popular Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels, has once again entertained fans with updates on her life as a mother and billionaire’s wife.

Just recently, she took to her Instagram stories to share adorable videos of herself and her husband, Ned Nwoko, taking their first son, Munir, to school.

Adorable videos as Regina Daniels and Ned Nwoko drop their son off in school. Photos: @regina.daniels

In the first video from the school drop-off series, Munir was asked if he was happy to be going to school, and the little boy nodded his head eagerly and with a big smile he said:

“Yes mama.”

However, subsequent videos showed that Munir was no longer smiling when they finally got to the school premises as his parents laughed at his serious face.

Another video showed little Munir finally in class with his peers as his father tried to drop him off, but the young boy did not seem to be having it.

Regina shared a video of Ned Nwoko seated in the children’s playpen and noted that their son did not want his father to leave him, so he was part of them now.

She captioned the post:

“Moon wouldn’t let his dad go so he’s gonna be part of them now.”

So cute.

Ned Nwoko shows off affectionate side, continues to hold Regina Daniels in public

Regina Daniels and her billionaire husband, Ned Nwoko, recently left fans gushing over their loved-up display on social media.

Taking to her official Instagram page, the young movie star shared a video of herself with her husband as they paid a condolence visit to Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, who recently lost his wife.

Ned proved himself to be an affectionate gentleman as he continued to walk beside Regina and hold her hands. The billionaire politician also made sure to help his woman as she tried to bend to get into their white sportscar upon leaving the Kalu residence.

