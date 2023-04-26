A woman who gave birth to twins has sadly died, leaving her husband with the task of caring for the kids alone

A video shows the sorrowful man trying to care for the two children alone in the absence of his wife

He described his wife as his angel, saying he did not know what to do when his wife passed on

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

A YouTube video has shown a man whose wife died after she gave birth to twin children.

In the video posted on YouTube by Afrimax English, the sorrowful man could be seen trying to care for the kids alone.

The man mourned the death of his wife, Maureen and lamented how to take care of the children. Photo credit: YouTube/Afrimax English.

Source: Youtube

Robert Omondi has described his wife Maureen as his angel, and he said he does not know where to start in her absence.

Young mother dies after giving birth to twins

The video shows when the wife was pregnant with the twins, and she did a photo shoot with the baby bump.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Her tragic death has been attributed to negligence by the medical doctors who attended to her.

Maureen's burial was also shown in the video as family, relatives and community members gathered to mourn the departed mother.

In her absence, the man has been left with the task of caring for the two children alone. The children are now six months old, and they are growing fast.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from YouTube users

MLG Micah said:

"I hope his wife can rest in peace and I hope he can raise the 2 children without too much trouble. I pray for those children to have a good future in Jesus name Amen."

Ann commented:

"Respect to all mothers, giving birth isn't a walk in the park, it's either you make it or not."

Nimo ras reacted:

"Wooow the boys have really grown may God bless him n give him strength to raise the twins."

@prisca chebii commented:

"You are a great man. You have really taken good care of your children.they are clean and healthy. God bless you."

Student welcomes five kids at once

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a final-year student gave birth to five children at once.

She posted a video of the children on TikTok and showed how fast they are growing.

According to her, she needs help in taking care of the children.

Source: Legit.ng