Popular Nigerian actress Regina Daniels recently left fans gushing over her two handsome sons on social media

The movie star took to her official Instagram page to share photos of her baby boys in matching outfits

According to the actress, her sons are the anchors of her life, and the post raised a series of sweet comments

Popular Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels, is again in the news over her two sons, Munir and Khalifa.

On April 14, 2023, the film star took to her official Instagram page to show off her baby boys in new photos.

In the snaps, Munir and Khalifa were seen rocking matching white suits with shirts paired with black bow ties, black leather shoes and a black hat.

In another photo, Regina posed with her boys as she carried them on her lap. She wore a dashing red suit with a statement red hat decorated with feathers.

The mum of two welcomed her second child on Wednesday, June 29, the same day their firstborn clocks a new age.

Taking to the caption of the post, the movie star explained how much her sons keep her grounded by calling them the anchors of her life.

In her words:

“Meet the Anchors of my life….. my princes.”

See the adorable photos below:

Fans and celebs gush over cute photos of Regina Daniels’ sons

Read what social media users had to say about the actress’ sons’ photos below:

realmercyaigbe:

“Cuties.”

sweezzy1:

“My boys ❤️”

christabelegbenya:

“Wow so cute.”

the_gechy_ugbajae:

“Munir is his dad's twin. Khalifa is his mom's.”

mrtony_1444:

“So lovely and beautiful ❤️❤️❤️”

juicymira1:

“MyRegi’s backbone ❤️❤️❣️❣️”

