Vera Sidika proved that she has a heart of gold after a needy mum slid into her Instagram to ask for some money

The woman begged the socialite for some money to buy her children some food, and Vera noted that it seemed she had fuliza

The woman wanted to pay for fuliza and then borrow some more to feed her kids, an act that touched Vera

Kenyan socialite Vera Sidika has left netizens touched when she sent a mum some money to buy her hungry kids some food.

Vera Sidika helps needy mum get her children some food.

Source: UGC

Vera Sidika, via her Instagram, shared a story of a mum asking her for money to feed her kids.

The socialite implored her fans and fellow celebrities not to ignore DMs since they may never know what the other person was going through.

Vera noted that the story touched her since the woman claimed she the sleeping hungry, and being a mum, she could not let it happen.

The message read:

"Vera, I am begging for KSh 200 supper please, please. Things have been bad for the past few days today."

See the screenshots below:

Social media users react

dirtyfanta.__ said:

"When you help someone you don't post."

king.sxnia said:

"Let’s normalize helping people in ptivate without showcasing."

_secrer_giggle_ said:

"people don't get the message she is not posting Ati ndio ashow off zii she is posting to remind people that they should show kindness and share what they have with the needy her posting is a sign of telling people that people outside here are undergoing different difficulties if someone ask you for help go and help them not all are faking."

its.__khena said:

"You don’t need to publicize everything! Do it in good will even when no one is watching! Scriptures say it."

