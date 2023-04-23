Music star Davido's personal aide and ally Isreal DMW, has shared a new picture of him rocking a Puma outfit

Isreal who was feeling fly in the lovely picture, went on to declare his boss Lagos 'Timeless' concert open

This comes as many of Davido's fans react to the new look of the stage for the singer's concert is ongoing

The big day is here for Lagos 'Timeless' concert, and it is a special moment for music star Davido and his 30 BG crew.

Davido's personal aide and ally, Isreal DMW, couldn't hide his excitement as he took to his Instastory to share a cute picture of him rocking Puma outfits for the big event.

Isreal DMW shares new pictures.

Source: Instagram

In one of the pictures he shared, Isreal wrote in his caption:

"Let the party begin."

See his post below:

Screenshot of Isreal DMW's post.

Source: Instagram

Isreal DMW's post comes as netizens react to the new look of the venue stage where Davido's concert is ongoing.

See the venue picture below:

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

olowol:

"How much b the money to enter enugbe oo."

gtwest_:

"Make una remember to hold rain oo ."

emperor_olatunde:

"My mind dey tell me say Ayo Balogun will be there ."

huncho___gram:

"Na why davido be leader!!! Transformation wey federal govt no fit afford ."

peter_pan_comedian_:

"Who's going with me?"

geniune_german_japanes_spare:

"Rain no fit stop me."

stubbornboydibia:

"One thing wey I know be say wizkid go come."

real_bigstep:

"Omo E go hurt die."

Davido reacts as rain falls a few hours to his show

A few hours before the start of Davido's Timeless Concert in Lagos, there was rainfall in some parts of the state where the big event is set to hold today, April 23, Legit.ng reported.

In a tweet via his official Twitter handle, Davido, who was not worried, described the rainfall as showers of blessings.

This comes hours after the DMW label boss had expressed his excitement ahead of his concert while sharing a video of him at the venue.

Reacting, a fan wrote:

"Those against our blessings shall fall and d!e."

