Nollywood actress and filmmaker, Omoni Oboli, turned 45 on Saturday, April 22 and has taken to social media to celebrate

Her husband,Nnamdi Oboli, took to his Instagram page to honour her with cute videos and photos

The actress also launched her perfume line, an announcement she made via her Instagram page

Saturday, April 22 marks the special day of Nollywood actress, Omoni Oboli as she turned 45.

The screen goddess who is also a filmmaker and entrepreneur was celebrated in a cute and hilarious way by her husband, Nnamdi Oboli.

He shared a 10-slide post comprising cute videos with the star and some photos of her as well.

He captioned each slide with witty comments, ending with a video in which they couple share a kiss.

He wrote:

"I thought of 45 reasons why about you, but Instagram can’t even handle up to 45 slides of you in 1 post, so I left this last slide to end it all with a kiss , (stolen kiss ) for with this, it’s never a miss, and as I reminisce, I’m thankful for the years of marital bliss Love you babe ❤️ Happy 45th Birthday."

Omoni Oboli launches perfume line, shares photos

The birthday babe took to her Instagram page to celebrate her birthday, and had some interesting news to share with her fans.

Asides from being a movie star, Omoni is now a perfumer.

She announced the launch of her perfume line with some beautiful new photos.

Sharing the photos, she captioned:

"This is the day that The Lord has made… I will rejoice and be glad in it It’s my 45th birthday today and I’m overwhelmed with emotions! Been working on my luxury perfume collection for a while and I’m overjoyed that I can now share this with you."

