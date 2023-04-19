A die-hard fan of Akuapem Poloo sent her GH¢200 (about N7700) for her to be able to get herself some dates to break her fast during the Ramadan period

With excitement, she shared the news on her verified Instagram page and she captioned the post thanking him and bestowing Allah's blessings on his life

Followers of the talented actress who commented on the post had diverse opinions on the gesture

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

A staunch fan of Ghanaian socialite and actress Haniya Rosemond Alade Brown well known as Akuapem Poloo sent her money to buy dates for her to be able to break her fast on the night of April 19, 2023.

She shared the news on her verified Instagram page and this got reactions from many people.

Akuapem Poloo dazzling in her hijab. Image Credit: @akuapem_poloo

Source: Instagram

The young man, Abdul Majid Mohammed, with the Instagram handle, @fabiodeblackpanda, commented under one of her posts telling her he would like to pay for her dates to break her fast.

With excitement, she shared her MoMo details, and the kind-hearted young man sent her GH¢200.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

She shared proof by sharing screenshots of the message she received from the telco after the money was sent.

She also posted a handsome picture of the young man flexing his muscles in the carousel post.

Reacting to the young man's gesture, wrote:

"Wow, @fabiodeblackpanda thought you were just kidding oo, my Muslim brother, just sent me 200gh to break my fast tonight I’m grateful dear Allah bless you for the good thoughts. Let me follow you back koraa."

See screenshots of messages confirming that a fan indeed sent Akuapem Poloo money to break her fast.

Fans react to the gesture by the young man

While some questioned the young man for sending her more than enough money to buy herself some dates to break her fast, others pleaded with her for their share of the money.

comedianbizybrain said:

Give me my own share, please ❤️❤️❤️

nanaboakyeelshatta commented:

Eii this one de3 I think I will get my share, sweet Poloo ❤️❤️❤️

thywordfurniture1 stated:

Ramadan Kareem

kwekuchainzz_daily stated:

Let's do kyem p3

akua_damsel said:

we all go break fast

btw_.im.liinaa said:

This Eid dieer we are coming to your house oo

yawasanteroll remarked:

Ei fabio... na 200ghc dem dey take breakfast... Alaji @fabiodeblackpanda eiii chairman

Fathia Williams holds Ramadan lecture

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Fathia Williams joined the growing list of Muslim celebrities who hosted Ramadan lectures.

The actress gathered friends and industry colleagues on Tuesday evening for a lecture handled by Islamic clerics.

Mercy Aigbe, Mama Ereko, Kemi Afolabi Adesipe and Wumi Toriola, among others, all showed up to support the actress.

Source: YEN.com.gh