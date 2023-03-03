US Based on Ghanaian comedian Michael Blackson met Shatta Wale after his return from the United States

Shatta Wale asked Michael Blackson if he knew a few names in the Ghanaian music industry after talking about knowing only four artistes

Michael Blackson, who regretted not knowing his country's artistes, walked away saying Ghana has about 3000 artistes, but no one knows about them

UK-based Ghanaian comedian Michael Blackson was given a short lesson on knowing his country's artistes after his return from the United States.

A few days ago, Michael Blackson said he knew about four artistes in Ghana and would sign young talents to his new record label.

Michael Blackson said he did not know some Ghanaian artistes, and Shatta Wale had to teach him photo source: michaelblackson

Source: UGC

Shatta Wale asked if he knew Sarkodie, Shatta Wale, and King Promise. Michael Blackson replied that he knew about four of the names mentioned and not the others.

When asked about Camidoh, he said:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Oh yeah, the sugarcane guy, is he not from Nigeria?

He regretted not knowing these artistes' names after Shatta Wale said he is a Ghanaian. He later posted the video on Instagram.

Watch video of Michael Blackson's linkup with Shatta Wale

Michael Blackson and Shatta Wale's video gained reactions from netizens

ajeezaygh

He said ghana has 3000 artist ! Jupiter Next to Neptune

walexandro1 commented:

He said Ghana has like 3000 artists but nobody know them

tentenreal commented:

mr blackson know Nigeria artists more than Ghana artists, who knows Ghana? Nigeria to the world

milarki_bwoy commented:

Please, I'm an upcoming artist and I need your help... I need to join your record label

linqwa_ commented:

Why you no go kiddi(adiepena❤️) and camidor....Micheal haaaaa did you change your dealer as you just returned back to Ghana

Michael Blackson shades Nigeria's incoming president Bola Tinubu

Ghanaian-Liberian actor and comedian Michael Blackson swiped at Nigeria's incoming president, Bola Tinubu.

According to him, Tinubu does not look like a 71-year-old considering his physical features, such as his wrinkled skin.

Sharing his views on his verified Twitter page, Blackson noted that Tinubu looks like someone in his early 100s.

Source: YEN.com.gh