Yoruba actress Bukola Arugba has been full of praises to God after she escaped what could have been a car accident

Arugba said she was travelling when her car tyre burst in motion on the highway as she spoke about how she hated road trips

Many of her colleagues, fans and followers have taken to her comment section to join her in thanksgiving

Only Yoruba actress Bukola Awoyemi, popular known as Bukola Arugba, can fully explain the joy in her heart after she escaped what could have been a car accident.

Bukola took to her Instagram account to recount an experience she had on the highway while travelling. The actress said her car tyre burst in motion and shared a video as proof.

The actress, who kept thanking God nothing happened to her, said she couldn’t believe she was kept there till a late hour.

“It’s a blessed and secured day for us all, may GOD ALMIGHTY deliver those in danger , May HE deliver us from all evils as we step out today and always in JESUS MIGHTY NAME AMEN I hate traveling by road. The funniest thing is; that’s what my job entails…. My tyre burst in motion on the highway, around 6:30…and can’t believe I’m being kept there till late hour. U won’t imagine my thoughts…. nkan ta ma he la nwa kiri, Baba ma je ka pade ohun ti yio he wa loruko nla Jesus Kristi Amin. Thankful to God Almighty”.

biolabayo1:

"Hope you’re good sis? God will continue to keep us all away from all evil in Jesus name."

yeyetoyintomato:

"Tank God for his mercies, Halleluyah. The Lord is ur Shepherd ❤️❤️❤️❤️."

prince_tee101:

"You’re supposed to have extra nah then you fix it or get your self a driver that can do it for you, naija road no good stay safe ma’am."

