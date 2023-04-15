A Nigerian lady has bragged about being pampered by her parents despite getting married to her lover

In a video, she showed off the loads of foodstuffs her parents sent to her at her husband's house

Reacting to the video, many netizens who watched the clip on TikTok advised her to be grateful to them

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

A Nigerian lady has stirred reactions online after revealing how her parents spoil her at her husband's house.

In the video shared by @irizzzy, the lady expressed her excitement as she showed off the foodstuffs her parents sent to her.

Lady says she's pampered by parents Photo credit: @irizzzy

Source: TikTok

According to her, despite being married, her parents have not failed to pamper her with expensive goodies.

"POV your parents pamper you even when you are married. Guess which tribe I'm from?" the lady said.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Social media reactions

@alexfaith91 said:

"Swears, since my sister got married, my mum sends cooked food to her and hubby month ends. It's one year and she still does it. God Bless our parents."

@_becky51 stated:

"I never even marry na school I deh my own parents don abound me."

@detemplesdynastyandstore reacted:

"My own dey road dey come like this, mothers no fit tire for their pikin matter."

@mummyemmaunella1 commented:

"Na like mom Dey bring come for me anytime she Dey come my house oo."

@odujulianaogbuige stated:

"People who don’t have this type of parent especially mothers I don’t know how they survive I miss my mum package UK u do this one."

@faithosagioduwa1 said:

"Any small thing my mommy don rush bring snail for me."

Watch the video below:

Mum calls out teacher eating her son's food

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian mother identified as @Dcounty93 on Twitter has accused her child's teachers of eating his food. The woman said she always suspected that someone was eating the food of her two-year-old son whom she usually sends to school with a big flask.

Knowing that her son doesn't eat unripe plantain, she packaged it for him in a flash and sent him to school. Surprisingly, he still came home with an empty flask.

In her words: "I packaged boiled unripe plantain and egg/vegetable sauce! Knowing fully well my son hates unripe plantain. Lo and behold brethren he came back with an empty Flask.

Source: Legit.ng