Controversial singer Portable has fired back at singer Goya Menor after he described the Zazu singer as uneducated

Portable in the video questioned Goya Menor on what he has been able to achieve with his education while asking him to show him his certificate

The Zazu singer added that he has money than Goya and his father combined, a statement which has since sparked reactions online

It appears the online exchange between controversial singer, Portable and Goya Menor wouldn’t be ending anytime soon.

Portable in a response to a statement from Goya Menor describing him as uneducated, asked the Ampiano singer what he has been able to achieve with his Education.

Portable tells Goya Menor to show him his certificates. Credit: @portablebaeby @goyamenor

Source: Instagram

The Zazu singer went on to list all his certificates while adding that he was richer than the singer and his father combined.

“Goya Amenor your Father!!! how dare you say I no go school, what have you achieved with your Certificate? i get money pass you and your father, and I Go school pass both of you,” he said.

Internet users react

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

dumebiblog:

"E say na music no let am collect CERFITICATE music no call you o, na you call music ."

jnd_jnr:

"Cerfiticate portable baby why na."

prospa233:

"Make person cease this guy phone abeg una ."

_therealdidi_:

" any week wey portable no trend him no dey breathe well."

jennyana_:

"God forgive me ooo I hate the way he speaks I no won hear am."

_heniitan:

"Portable is pained Make una family member sha hold you before u enter market ."

naruto_mint_2:

"this guy dey give me joy him no Dey play at all."

destinyoriss:

"School wey you go waiting u use am do ."

Goya Menor says Portable can't even find his KG Certificate

Controversial rising star Portable has received a response from colleague, Goya Menor, days after calling him out on social media.

Recall that Goya Menor emerged as the winner of the Best Streethop Artiste category, where Portable was equally nominated before his disqualification.

Taking to his Instastory channel, the singer didn’t mince his words as he took a massive swipe at Portable’s academic achievements.

Source: Legit.ng