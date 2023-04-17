A talented TikToker created a dance tutorial about how African aunties dance at various events

Dressed in a red hoodie, black bandana covering his head and a pair of trousers, the young man listed the steps for his followers to learn

The hilarious video got many people talking as they shared their experiences of their aunties making similar dance steps at events

A creative TikToker @enoody took over the internet with his electrifying dance moves that imitates how African aunties dances at events.

TikToker makes an African auntie dance tutorial. Image Credit: @enoody

Source: UGC

In the video, @enoody was dressed in a red long-sleeved hoodie with a black bandana covering his head and a pair of black trousers as he gave the tutorials.

Sharing the steps, he noted that before one could completely do the moves, they would have to first point two fingers, squeeze their face and tuck in their lips.

He added that once those gestures have been made, the next step is to go down, move your body and hands in opposite directions.

Watch the hilarious video below of a young man trying to dance like an African auntie.

People react to the hilarious video on TikTok

Many people reacted to the video as they flood the comment section with laughing emojis as others talk about relatives who make similar dance moves at events.

Lynn Achieng183 stated:

When I started dancing like this I knew my transition to an African auntie was complete. What is left is to judge y'all kids

Jaz remarked:

The music gone make me do this anywayyyyyy

daddyspayge stated:

you were watching the moms at parties TOO MUCH

NG said:

Church aunties be like

taye9ja remarked:

ACCURATE

Rachel Bada stated:

The accuracy

Pluviophile said:

Nah, cuz does someone gather all the African aunties and teach them this dance why is it a continent thing

JB✨ said:

screaming because this is how i dance normally

