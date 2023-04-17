South Africa was on display in the best way this weekend as Uncle Waffles worked her magic at the international festival Coachella

The world-renowned DJ played an unforgettable set at the festival and persevered through reported difficulties

Mzasni was quick to congratulate the hitmaker, with some saying she is living out her wildest dreams

When superstars, both home and abroad, succeed on the global stage, fans cheer them on with pride.

When South African act DJ Uncle Waffles made her way out to the Coachella stage for her set, she brought a lot of African pride.

Uncle Waffles performs an amazing set at Coachella. Image: @coachella

Source: UGC

The Swazi-born DJ was a great ambassador for the continent and looked absolutely stunning while doing it.

The musician proudly brought the South African Amapiano genre to the attention of audiences worldwide.

Uncle Waffles gives Coachella a taste of Amapiano

The hitmaker has single-handedly realized her wildest dreams while simultaneously bringing South African music to new heights.

According to what was posted on Twitter, she even managed to play despite some technical difficulties.

See the tweet here:

Fans had nothing but praise for Uncle Waffles Coachella set

An enthusiastic round of applause could be heard from all the nation's corners.

Following the stunning performance that the DJ gave, many people quickly expressed their admiration and praise.

Legit.ng compiled some of the best comments:

@Mulberry_ZA was super proud:

"Uncle Waffles is living her wildest dreams; congratulations on the Coachella performance."

@ulangelihlee thought she was amazing:

"Uncle Waffles ke star."

@TsoselletsoM thought God had favourites:

"God definitely visited and stayed in Uncle Waffle’s neighborhood; he really is showing off with her."

@imanijohn3 was proud of her dedication:

"Congratulations, Uncle Waffles, though I didn't see such a big smile on your face. Maybe due to some technical faults and glitches, Coachella should fire somebody."

Source: Briefly.co.za