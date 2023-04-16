Popular Nigerian media personality, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, has now made headlines after a pastor called for prayers for him

A video made the rounds online of the preacher asking for Nigerians to pray for Ebuka and he refused to say why

The video raised a series of concerned comments from Ebuka’s fans as a number of netizens prayed for the media personality

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Top Nigerian media personality, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, recently had fans concerned about his welfare over the statement made by a Nigerian pastor.

In a video posted on Instagram by @Mercyobidake on Instagram and spotted by Legit.ng, a Nigerian pastor was seen calling for prayers for the much loved TV presenter.

According to him, Ebuka should be put in prayers. Not stopping there, he refused to reveal what was going to happen but noted that it is a very serious and important issue that needs to be prayed about.

Video worries fans as pastor calls for prayers for Ebuka Obi-Uchendu. Photos: @ebuka, @mercyobidake

Source: Instagram

In his words:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

“There’s a specific man, they call him Ebuka, Is it the Big Brother Naija? You people should put that Igbo man in prayer because I’m not going to say what will happen, God forbid will I say. Pray for Ebuka, pray for him, let us pray for him. It is a very serious, important… I’m not going to tell you what is gonna happen but let us pray for him and pray that let God protect him and guide his family.”

See the video below:

Fans worry as Nigerian pastor calls for serious prayers for Ebuka

The pastor’s video soon spread like wildfire on social media and it raised a series of concerning comments from Nigerian netizens. Many of them worried for the media personality as they started to pray against any calamity for Ebuka and his family.

Read some of their comments below:

titilala_brownsugar:

“Dear pastors when God review something to you it’s your duty as a man of God to pray for the person in private and not bring it to social media;bringing it to social media will only give the enemies the chance to attack that been said MAY GOD PROTECT EBUKA AND HIS FAMILY IN JESUS NAME AMEN.”

de_prime001:

“Prediction or not May God preserve Ebuka and his Family.”

officialmeri_madeinheaven:

“Na real God forbid, nothing b@d shall befall our own dearest, finest, fashionista Ebuka, always setting standards, smart, with very very good English God Abeg ”

_deagram:

“His message shouldn’t be taken for granted tho. We pray for God’s protection.”

sososoberekon:

“Nothing Dey happen Oga.”

rex_bellator_11:

“I have come to wonder if Nigerian pastors only see evil but don’t see progress and great fortune ??? ”

_officialmira14:

“Nothing is going to happen…why say pray for him and say i wont tell you what’s going to happen what’s that…,pastor nothing I said absolutely nothing will happen to him…ebuka and his family is covered with the precious blood of Jesus and longgg life and prosperity will speak for them…”

Leaddyskincare:

“He should have sent him a private message. This isn’t necessary.‍♀️.”

Ebuka speaks after losing weight due to illness

Celebrated media personality Ebuka Obi-Uchendu gave his fans some hints about his health condition.

Recall that Ebuka’s wife Cynthia earlier reported that her husband had been extremely unwell despite his turn-up at the BBTitan premiere show.

The reality TV host has since made a statement about the value of having good health.

Source: Legit.ng