Nigerian comedian Bovi Ugboma reacted to the old viral photo of Basketmouth and AY Makun

To buttress that AY was not his friend, Basketmouth had claimed that there was no picture of him and AY together

Following the earlier claim, internet sleuths dug up old pictures of both of them posing for the camera

Nigerian ace comedian Bovi has reacted to the old viral picture of his colleagues Basketmouth and AY Makun.

The comedian indirectly shaded his colleague and mentioned that the old picture of the duo was that of a celebrity and a fan.

Comedian Bovi reacts to the old picture of his colleagues AY and Basketmouth Credit: @officialbovi

Source: Instagram

Recall that Basket had said one would never find a picture of him and AY together because they are not friends. However, an old photo of both comedians surfaced yesterday.

According to Bovi, the picture was taken in 2004.

See his post below:

Internet users react to Bovi's post

doris.akalue:

"I have a picture with Basketmouth that looks just like this. We took the pic backstage after one of his shows in Calgary, Alberta. But that does not make Basketmouth my friend."

iamkellyeazy1:

"Politicians take pictures together and they still remain enemies, This was doctored, see you in Court."

kinkytwists:

"AY pass him he’s giving too much relevance to Basketmouth."

realwunmitaiwo:

"Hnnnmmmmmm, who God don bless no man can curse."

ambassador213:

"FUNNY MEN.. YOU WILL SEE THEM SOON IN A SHOW TOGETHER."

rethher:

"But Bovi didn't lie."

veevogee:

"Can we all rest with this matter??? They’re adults. Whatever makes them happy is fine. Thank God none of them depends on each other for survival."

m.a.of.lagos:

"Night of a thousand LAFF before AY live. At early 2000 basket mouth was the king of comedy a time he was very popular No body No AY. That time normally."

nikkibabyforlife2:

"Taking photos with someone doesn’t mean you are friends with them!"

AY shades Basketmouth at his show, crowd remains silent

Popular Nigerian comedian, AY Makun, made headlines over his beef with Basketmouth after he shaded his senior colleague at his show.

In a video making the rounds on social media, AY was seen on stage at his AY Live show when he performed.

The comedian replicated singer Portable’s popular Zazu Zeh track by adding a line about Basketmouth.

