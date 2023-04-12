Comedian AY’s wife, Mabel, in a series of Instagram posts, heavily shaded some unknown individuals whom she referred to as ‘wizards’

In her post, Mabel submitted that the said ‘wizards’ are unhappy as their plans are not going the way they had hoped

Her post comes amid her husband’s drama with his colleague, Basketmouth, and netizens had different things to say

The drama between veteran comedians Basketmouth and AY Makun continues to wax stronger, with the latter’s wife throwing shades in a fresh series of Instagram posts.

Mabel Makun didn’t mince her words as she described some unnamed individuals as ‘wizards’. She mentioned that she had no idea they also operate in the daytime.

The businesswoman also stressed the importance of learning to protect one’s space, even if it is termed pride.

In a different post, Mabel submitted that the said ‘wizards’ are frustrated about the fact that their plan is not going the way they envisioned it.

Social media users react

Mabel’s post comes amid the back and forth between her husband and colleague, Basketmouth, as it regards their 17-year-old beef. Read what netizens had to say about her posts.

adesujii's said:

"Mabel I know AY is your husband but please stay out from men's fights. They will always find ways to settle their differences eventually, men no to get wahala like that, last last na drink go settle am, Na we women they always too get too much wahala..."

thebillionairegodlywoman said:

"I think this is a very sensitive period ma’am. You can choose your peace over unnecessary drama. This means going ahead with the beautiful life and family you already have. Hence, no need for these kinds of posts… God bless."

shinanzy said:

"But na you husband first talk now ... Basket was on his own... So you are contradicting your self ma..."

madijafashion said:

"I don't think all this drama is necessary because your husband started this 30k talk...soo just chill abeg."

boocolar223 said:

"I love this woman. This is typically me I should be able to stand for my husband anytime any day regardless."

AY opens up on beef with Basketmouth

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that AY Makun was a guest on media personality Chude Jideonwo’s show, and he had a lot to get off his chest.

The comic star and Nollywood filmmaker particularly touched on his longstanding beef with his colleague, Basketmouth.

A recent portion of the interview making the rounds online saw AY recounting how he wasn’t allowed to attend his colleague’s wedding.

