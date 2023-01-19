Popular Nigerian dancer Poco Lee has shared a video of him gushing about his mother after she sent him some foodstuffs

Poco Lee, who said his mother was treating him like a student going to school showed off the oranges, carrots, and garri, among other things his mum sent

The video has left many of the dancer’s fans including celebrities laughing, as many went on to applaud Poco Lee’s mum for her selfless act

Nigerian dancer Poco Lee has stirred reactions after he shared a video of him showing off different foodstuff his mother sent to him.

The dancer who expressed his excitement gushed about his mum as he added that she was treating him like someone who was still going to school.

Poco Lee gushes about his mum. Credit: @poco_lee

Source: Instagram

Poco Lee showed off fruits, noodles, garri, and beverages, among other foodstuffs his mum sent.

The dancer could be heard in the video saying:

"My mama dey spoil me on a steady, e dey make me feel like babe. My maale dey treat me like who still dey go school , see package, be like them ask for my hand in marriage.”

Watch the video below:

Netizens hail Poco Lee’s mother

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

qdot_alagbe:

'U Dey go hostel ."

drdolorofficial:

"The Love of a mum is ultimate ."

jenni_frank:

"Yeeeee poco , udara is entering my eyes ❤️❤️."

jaden_obimodede:

"Your mama na better wife material o, is she single ?"

_ire_21:

"E no dy hard to know person when e mama get provision store, see oppression."

ericachychy:

"Pls the caprisonne is for who exactly ."

kelvinyoungson:

"Motherly Love❤️.. God bless and provide for all mother's ovide for all mother's ."

tianna_blaq:

"Foodstuffs for person wey no Dey stay house ."

