Popular Nigerian businessman Obi Cubana added a year to his life on April 12, 2023, and took to social media to show gratitude

Celebrities and close associates of the nightlife tycoon took to their various social media spaces to honour the great man

The likes of E-money, Kcee, Portable, and Whitemoney were not left out of the online birthday raucous as they showed their love to the celebrant

It is raining praises as popular Nigerian billionaire Obi Cubana marks his 48th birthday on April 12, 2023.

The celebrity tycoon took to social media to share exotic pictures of himself as fans and celebrities showered him with love.

Pictures of Kcee, E-money, Obi Cubana and Portable Credit: @emoney, @obicubana, @portablebaby

The nightlife entrepreneur expressed gratitude to his creator for making a new year possible for him.

He captioned his post:

"God has been so good, absolutely good!"

Some other celebrities who are close to the businessman took to their Instagram story channel to celebrate him.

Kcee wished him a beautiful year ahead, saying:

"HBD to you, my brother."

Singer Portable hailed him as the boss of life:

"HBD boss of life, Obi Cuban ana baba."

Whitemoney took to his Instagram story channel to write:

"HBD to my big brother @obicubana. May your days on earth be long, sir, amen."

See Obi Cubana’s post below:

E-money and social media users react to Obi Cubana’s birthday post

iam_emoney1:

"May God bless you on your birthday, and always nwannem.❤️❤️❤️"

foresight82:

"Happy birthday legend, you will forever be my mentor sir❤️❤️."

pascal uwana:

"Happpy birthdat to a Kingmaker."

young_vino_sky23:

"SIR WITH HONOR I CELEBRATE YOU TODAY BEING THE REMARKABLE REMEMBRANCE OF YOUR BIRTH IN THE WORLD I WISH YOU A AMAZING HAPPY BIRTHDAY ND LONG LIFE IN PROSPEROUS YEAR ADDED IN TO YOUR LIFE MAY THIS BIRTH BEINGS SUCCESS LOVE HAPPINESS WITH AND YOUR FAMILY AMEN, ❤⚽⭐."

____mr_rejoice____:

"Happy birthday my chairman. God bless you. We love you sir."

Young man says he wants to be like Obi Cubana

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported how a young Nigerian man bought a new car and took it to billionaire Obi Cubana.

The youth, a luxury items content creator popularly known as Ola of Lagos, bowed to Obi while the billionaire did a tour of the car.

In another report, Cubana made headlines after he taunted Gen Zs.

