Host of Fresh Off The Boat podcast has sparked mixed reactions online after sharing his thoughts about Burna Boy

The media personality took a swipe at the singer alongside other colleagues in the entertainment industry who failed to support Davido’s Timeless album

Music lovers, however, held different opinions with some people equally noting that Davido never posted Burna’s album when it dropped

Media personality, Stilltobz of Fresh Off the Beat podcast is currently trending online after dropping his hot hake about the level of support shown to Davido’s Timeless album.

A portion of the show making the rounds online captured the host expressing his strong reservations at industry colleagues who failed to promote the singer’s project.

Podcast host calls out Burna Boy over Davido's album. Photo: @burnaboygram/@davido

According to Stilltobz, the circumstances are entirely different because Davido took a hiatus from the music industry for something as serious as the loss of a child.

He argued that colleagues should understand what the singer went through and should be able to set their beef aside to give him a warm welcome.

Stilltobz particularly expressed his disappointment at Grammy-winning singer, Burna Boy, for not showing any public support for the album.

Watch him speak below:

Social media users react

i_am_balor_ said:

"We don’t need him."

justtruth01 said:

"We no need am , the album will do well without his input."

e2uro' said:

"Whatever you do in life people will talk, even if burna boy did post Davido’s album some people will still say negative stuffs about that, so just do you honey boo."

ajibola_aa said:

"Davido sef no post burna boy album so rest."

obmasgold9_21 said:

"If you expect too much you at risk of getting heart breaks OBO nor go minus."

