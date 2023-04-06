A video of a Nigerian man who is transforming the lives of 33 young children has melted hearts on TikTok

In the viral video, the children who lived in the same home could not hide their joy from seeing their symbol of hope return after month of absence

The children could not wait for him to step foot inside the house as they all ran to hug him as soon as they heard his voice which showed how much they love him

A man who owns a charity home has shared the excitement of his ward when they saw him return after a month of absence.

In the viral TikTok, the girls were so happy to see the man that they all ran out to welcome him with a hug.

Kind man gets hug from happy children. Photo credit: @valeriechapman Source: TikTok

Source: UGC

Face lit up with joy

Their faces lit up with joy as they saw him showing how much they value the benevolence of the man towards them.

The man also displayed his caring and fatherly side as he made an attempt to ask them about their wellbeing too.

Many social media users who saw the video appreciated the man's kindness towards the children as well as sent him well wishes.

Watch the video below as shared by Valerie Chapman below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@queenrlchle413 reacted:

"Awwww, May your Account balance never run dry sir. Daddy Daddy May Aimighty God bless you."

@Dlnma-Gold said:

"My biggest dream.. it won't pass next year cuz, I have been preparing for it.. more Blessings to you, sir."

@Lexl336 wrote:

"HMM GOD BLESS YOU.# CAN WE ALSO SUPPORT HIS WITH OUR CHILDREN DRESSES THAT THEY NO LONGER USED ANYMORE..KIDS LIKE THESE NEED LOVE FROM US."

@ssshhhllls commented:

"You are really great, God bless you always."

@OyegokeHamdat also reacted:

"May God help me to achieve this particular dream."

@akintomldeablola also said:

"The smile on those children faces is everlasting."

@CKsugar also commented:

"May God bless you abundantly sir, my joy when the children all called you daddy."

@olaltangold said:

"I just cant hold my emotions,this is beautiful sir,keep making the world a better place,i am personally proud of your sir,God bless you more."

Kind man and friends giving out free food to homeless people

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a viral video has shown how a small act of kindness can go a long way in touching people's lives. In the video, a man named Audrey and his friends put together a small charity show in their neighbourhood.

The act of kindness was meant to feed a number of homeless people and children in orphanage homes. The group of friends were seen handing out bags of food to the needy in the streets.

Later, the friends went into an orphanage home and handed out the food to the children as well. According to the man who spearheaded the act of kindness, it was their small way of touching lives.

Source: Legit.ng