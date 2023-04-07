Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh recently took to social media with a video shared in commemoration of the Easter season

The actress, however, used the opportunity to take a major swipe against Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state

Tonto’s post has since gone viral on social media with netizens sharing their two cents on the controversial post

Nollywood actress turned politician, Tonto Dikeh, has raised eyebrows on social media with a post shared in celebration of the Easter season.

The mother of one didn’t hesitate to take a major swipe at individuals she described as backstabbers, betrayers and snitches.

Tonto Dikeh heavily shades Governor Wike. Photo: @tontolet/@nyesomwike

Dikeh also made reference to Judas Iscariot in the bible who betrayed the Lord Jesus Christ.

The former deputy governorship candidate proceeded to name Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state in the caption that accompanied her video post.

She proceeded to name him Judas. See her post below:

Tonto Dikeh's fans react

lingohlingo said:

"Wike no be Churchill o,abeg make tonto take am easy o."

sheroes_shop said:

"Violence no pass this one oo."

her_excellency24 said:

"Happy Easter to INEC and CO ooooo.. Today is their day abi Dem don already collect money.. To all those who sold our votes Happy Easter oooo."

vickyberry4862 said:

"See as I de fear on your behalf ."

decorum_socialclub said:

"Oh this Bae still dey rant? Although we used to be lovers but your name no come out for ballot box at all . Wike is a democrat and he supported a democrat. Case end . Rest."

pwettybeth said:

"Wait! Tonto think say she go win before ."

impress.gift' said:

"Fearless King Tontolet keep pressing necks."

