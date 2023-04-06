Davido’s much-loved aide, Isreal DMW, created another scene on the beautiful streets of London, all in the bid to praise his boss as usual

The Afrobeats star's personal logistics manager caught the attention of Oyinbo passersby as they wondered what was going on with him

The video of Juju as he is fondly showering words of appreciation on his boss made the rounds online, with different hilarious takes from netizens

Just as Nigerian superstar Davido speculated, his personal logistics manager Isreal DMW made a scene in London, all in a bid to appreciate the singer.

The loyal subordinate was captured on the streets of London doing his routine praises to his oga, as the white people around stared in disbelief.

Isreal DMW hails his oga Davido on the streets of London

Source: Instagram

Isreal saluted his boss in a high pitch, using his native language to communicate what he felt at the moment.

Watch the video below

Social media users react

kinglebby:

"Those white people go say which incantation be this o. "

adam_obajdnd:

"Everybody stop de look."

blessed_mikky:

"Make them no go arrest this man, JUJU so , My Oga Wahala ."

