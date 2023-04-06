“Make Dem No Arrest Juju”: Video As Isreal DMW Finally Hails Davido in London, Glammed in Puma Fit Head to Toe
- Davido’s much-loved aide, Isreal DMW, created another scene on the beautiful streets of London, all in the bid to praise his boss as usual
- The Afrobeats star's personal logistics manager caught the attention of Oyinbo passersby as they wondered what was going on with him
- The video of Juju as he is fondly showering words of appreciation on his boss made the rounds online, with different hilarious takes from netizens
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!
Just as Nigerian superstar Davido speculated, his personal logistics manager Isreal DMW made a scene in London, all in a bid to appreciate the singer.
The loyal subordinate was captured on the streets of London doing his routine praises to his oga, as the white people around stared in disbelief.
Isreal saluted his boss in a high pitch, using his native language to communicate what he felt at the moment.
May 29 inauguration: Suspense, intrigue as fresh update rules out Gbajabiamila as Tinubu's Chief of Staff
Watch the video below
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Social media users react
kinglebby:
"Those white people go say which incantation be this o. "
adam_obajdnd:
"Everybody stop de look."
blessed_mikky:
"Make them no go arrest this man, JUJU so , My Oga Wahala ."
Source: Legit.ng