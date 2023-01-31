Popular Nigerian singer, Ric Hassani, caused an online stir after he shared his thoughts on cheating in a relationship

The Thunder Fire You crooner admitted that he is not against cheating in a relationship because people have one life to live

According to Hassani, if his partner feels she is into another guy more, he will even drive her to his house

Popular Nigerian singer, Ric Hassani, has said he is not against cheating in relationships.

The popular R&B singer, who is known mostly for his love songs, revealed this during a recent interview with Hot FM.

While speaking with the show host, Charity Owoh, the music star explained that he is not really against cheating.

According to the Thunder Fire You crooner, a person has only one life to live and if they feel cheating is the way to go, then it is fine.

Ric went as far as adding that even if his partner feels like she is feeling somebody else better than him, he will drive her to the person’s house.

In his words:

“Honestly, I don’t really mind cheating. You have one life mehn, if you feel like that’s what you want to do, fine, as long as we have a deeper connection. If you’re my partner and you feel like somebody else might be better than me, mehn, I go drive you go the guy house.”

See the video below:

Social media user reacts to Ric Hassani’s take on cheating in a relationship

As expected, the music star’s opinion on cheating in a relationship stirred reactions online. Read what one of them had to say below:

mctururu:

“Wahala.”

Hmm.

