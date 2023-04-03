A pretty Nigerian lady has caused a frenzy on popular app, TikTok, after asking netizens to rate her outfit

According to her, she dressed to look like Wednesday Adams in a trending movie on Netflix titled Wednesday

The video however caused an uproar from netizens who insisted that she could never be Wednesday's doppelganger

A trending video of a young lady rocking a black and white outfit with high boots has gone viral on social media.

While sharing the video, the young lady asked her friends to rate her outfit as she showcased it in the clip.

Nigerian lady imitates Wednesday Addams Photo credit: @mufasatundeednut

Source: Instagram

The video has however attracted lots of reactions from netizens who rated her dress and also mentioned that she does not look like the Wednesday Addams in the popular Netflix movie, Wednesday.

They also advised her to always wear something that would make her more comfortable as she looked stressed out in the video.

"I tried to look like Wednesday Addams from Wednesday Netflix. Rate my fit 1-100", the lady said.

Social media reactions

@dozzyross said:

"Thursday Adams oshomole."

@deml_pumpin wrote:

"She not looking like Wednesday I, she is looking more like tomorrow because no one knows tomorrow and I actually don't know what this looks like."

@kwueenie commented:

"This hair must be from Costa Rica."

@tylerr_young_ added:

"Sweetie this can't be Wednesday, probably Monday."

@titilala_brownsugar reacted:

"Your outfit is not bad but that your hair what the f*** is that."

@kingvaldo7 replied:

"This is not Wednesday, Thursday or even Adams, this is last year Adamu."

@happiness_tonari said:

"ZERO(0) Try and remove that shoe please."

@scoobynero added:

"Why is she walking like that?"

@lazymom_b wrote:

"Okay but try to always wear comfortable shoes."

@makeup_addictiom replied:

"Naim you dey waka like tolo too wey dem pour salt."

@tianas_glow67 reacted:

"Hmmmm! America wonder, oya try waka well first maybe I go see small resemblance."

Watch the video below:

