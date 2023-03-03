Actress Juliet Ibrahim is marking her birthday on Friday and has shared lovely pics of her in Mexico

The birthday girl also shared a video of her enjoying her life while vibing to the popular song ‘Un Poco Loco’

Many celebrities, as well as fans and followers of the moviemaker, have taken to her comment section to celebrate her

Friday, March 3, is a special day for popular actress Juliet Ibrahim as she clocks a new age.

Juliet celebrated her 2023 birthday in style as she shared lovely moments of her at sea in Mexico.

Juliet Ibrahim marked her birthday in style. Credit: @julietibrahim

Source: Instagram

Sharing the pictures, Juliet also added a caption that read:

“Today is a great day cause it’s my birthday!”

In another caption, she wrote:

"A year wiser and aging like fine wine."

Juliet Ibrahim dances to Un Poco Loco

Juliet also shared a lovely video of her dancing to the popular song ‘Un Poco Loco’ by Anthony Gonzalez and Gael García Bernal.

Watch the video below:

Celebrities, fans celebrate Juliet Ibrahim on her birthday

Legit.ng captured some of the messages; see them below:

kevinikeduba:

"Hbd dear❤️."

efya_nokturnal:

"Happy happy birthday ju."

retchiees:

"Happy birthday juju Gods unending blessings always ❤️❤️❤️."

evans_0221:

"Happy birthday. Wishing you good health, long life and prosperity."

val_bliss:

"Happy birthday @julietibrahim wishing you more life’s more wins and may the good lord grant you all your heart desires and do have a fun filled day."

njoku_manny:

"B is for beauty happy birthday Queen julli."

progress.opara:

"Happy cake day dear,more wins to you,greater heights and achievement.wishing you all the best and many more.Do have an amazing day.."

mansarelamineiker:

"Happy birthday to you the most beautiful of all times, Africa is proud of you."

oybello:

"Happy birthday, Juliet. May God continue to open doors of opportunities for you."

