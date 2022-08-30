Juliet Ibrahim was spotted hanging out with Zainab Bonkano, the current wife of Juliet's ex-husband Kwadwo Safo Junior

The actress was invited to Kwadwo Safo Jr's mansion to celebrate the birthday of one of his children with Zainab

The trio have impressed the social media community greatly, who have praised them for their maturity

Juliet Ibrahim earned netizens' respect after she was seen partying with Zainab Bonkano, the current wife of her former spouse, Kwadwo Safo Junior.

The Ghanaian businessman and son of entrepreneur Kwadwo Safo Kantanka invited his ex-wife to his mansion in Accra for his son's birthday party.

Juliet Ibrahim and Zainab Bonkano, Wife of Kwadwo Safo Jr

Source: UGC

In a video shared on Juliet Ibrahim's Instagram stories and sighted by Legit.ng, Zainab offered the Ghanaian actress a drink, which she accepted.

Both ladies then raised a toast before posing for a few photos. The Small Girl With Big God actress also had fun chatting with Zainab and was spotted happily talking to her ex-husband.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Netizens Praise Juliet Ibrahim and Kwadwo Safo Jr. For Their Maturity

mhizz_mary_poundz

If maturity was a person

miz_hearty

Life should be flexible

yaaqueen25

This is beautiful

thecharlesdeh

Adulting personified.

naa_maddy_

This is beautiful, yet some people will try to create problems where there are none

awula_naa22

Do we all know how long it took them to get here....this is not easy. Juliet has really done well.

Juliet Ibrahim reveals horrible experience with ex-lover

Popular Ghanaian actress Juliet Ibrahim opened up about what she suffered in the hands of her ex-lover whom she kept his identity a secret.

In an interview with Nigerian media personality Chude, the movie star disclosed that her ex-lover forcefully had his way with her and went as far as locking her up in his house for days.

She continued that despite the fact that she didn't consent to the act and cried, her ex refused to back down with claims that they are in a relationship.

Juliet eventually got to leave his house when her sister came looking for her and at the end of the day, found her way out of the relationship.

Source: YEN.com.gh