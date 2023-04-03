Top Nigerian singer, Davido’s comeback has been met with a series of positive reactions from many including US rapper, Busta Rhymes

A video made the rounds on social media of the veteran rapper hugging Davido after his show in New York and calling him a strong man

After the video went viral, a number of netizens reacted to Busta Ryhmes asking Davido about his well-being

Much loved Nigerian singer, Davido, was recently shown great love by US rapper, Busta Rhymes, after his show in New York City.

Recall that Davido recently made his comeback on social media after a very long break and the veteran rapper seemed glad to see him again.

In a video posted online by @mufasatundeednut and spotted by Legit.ng, Busta Rhymes was seen giving Davido a very tight hug as he asked how the Nigerian star was doing.

Fans react to heartwarming video of Busta Rhymes hugging Davido after his show in New York. Photos: @davido, @bustarhymes

Source: Instagram

Busta was heard calling the DMW boss a strong man and made sure to ask him if he was feeling good.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

In his words:

“You are strong, you are strong. How do you feel? You feel good?”

See the heartwarming video below:

Fans react to viral video of Busta Rhymes showing Davido love in New York after his comeback

After the video of Davido with Busta Rhymes made the rounds online, a number of netizens shared their thoughts on their heartwarming display. Read some of their comments below:

chioma4eva:

“He is so massively love not just because of his wealth rather his engaging character, unprecedented generosity, hid glitz and glamor thats showbiz , his personality that's a hit movie and his perceptions/ attitude to life that we rise by lifting others, his famlly values and his ingenuity in making hit songs back to back...OBO to the world... congrats .”

blackgirl.charm:

“The love I have for Davido is immeasurable.”

iamtrinityguy:

“Baddest of all ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

throwbacknaijatvv':

“We will grow Old some day, see Busta Rymes now aging well.”

mrinnocentobi:

“No matter how rich and successful you are losing your own blood (child) and still finding the energy to continue hustling is not easy so OBO is really strong .”

mdrough:

“Busta has been a fan and a supporter of Afrobeat since way back. We love and appreciate you too, Busta ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

Fatherumuiyoo:

“001 is back, Instagram don dey sweet again.”

Davido jumps into crowd at New York show, oyinbo fans go gaga

Just as he promised, singer Davido has returned to making stage performances, and he kicked things off with the first live performance of his new album, Timeless, in New York.

The 30BG crooner had his energy level back up as he joined fans who stormed the 1200-capacity Irving Plaza venue.

As expected, the singer treated the audience to the first live performances of tracks like Over Dem, Feel, and Unavailable, among others, off his new project.

One video making the rounds on social media captured the moment Davido leapt into the crowd while performing Unavailable.

Source: Legit.ng