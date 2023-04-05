Singer Peter Okoye’s wife, Lola, has taken to social media with a post celebrating someone dear and special to her

The celebrity wife penned a heartfelt message to her big sister on the occasion of her birthday ceremony

Lola also shared a lovely picture in which she was spotted posing side by side with the birthday girl

Lola Omotayo-Okoye, the wife of Psquare singer, Mr P, has glowingly celebrated a special person in her life.

In an Instagram post, Lola announced that her big sister clocked a new age on Tuesday, April 4, and she dedicated a special post to her.

Lola Omotayo-Okoye marks sister's birthday. Photo: @lolaomotayo_okoye

Source: Instagram

The doting mum didn’t mince her words as she mentioned how her sibling had been a constant support both during the happy moments and dark times in her life.

“Today I celebrate you. May God Almighty bless you beyond your wildest imagination. May you have long life and good health, May you never lack. You have been a great friend to me in my happiest moments and also in the darkest times of my life,” her post read in part.

Lola proceeded to shower heartfelt prayers on her sibling and wished her a happy birthday celebration.

She wrote on Instagram:

"I appreciate you so much and wish you unconditional love, wisdom, wealth and peace of mind. I love you my dear big sis and I am grateful for you in my life. God bless you always."

Her post was accompanied with a picture in which they were both spotted posing side by side.

Check out her post below:

