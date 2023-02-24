Nollywood actress Osas Ighodaro chose a unique way to urge Nigerians to go to the poll and cast their votes

The actress, who at the time of the post was in Singapore, shared sultry photos and a video of her time at the pool

While some people gushed about Ighodaro's body as expected, others asked if she did not intend to vote

Popular Nollywood actress Osas Ighodaro chose a completely different approach to motivate Nigerians to vote at the polls.

The actress, who enjoyed a great time in Singapore, shared photos that got fans and colleagues gushing over her.

Osas Ighodaro urges Nigerians to vote Photo credit: @officialosas

Source: Instagram

Osas rocked a lemon two-piece swimwear set that generously showed off her curves and well-toned body.

The mum of one also shared a video that showed off her playful side.

She wrote:

"Hopeful for a brighter future by God’s grace #WeDecide #ourTomorrow #SeeYouAllAtThePolls"

See the post below:

Netizens react to the post

realwarripikin:

"Mami water ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️"

dera___official:

"God’s perfect creation"

kev_11_11:

"So you people are not voting?"

odobomaria:

"No voting? How will the brighter future come?"

_gdnewz:

"She has done it again ❤️❤️"

tytylorphe:

"Hey "gojos" it's everything for me ❤️❤️❤️ but that 5th slide."

patrick_d_don:

"Body is giving ❤️"

callme_phabz:

"Somebody say Perfect!… So’pe Osa’fect ‍"

___.clare:

"Beautiful osas I hope you realize that you are among the most beautiful Nigeria women ❤️❤️❤️"

adebowal1000:

"You're really voting right osas, well done, beautiful."

iam_nowiiee:

"Just seeing this post just gave me hope‍♂️❤️"

matusarkor:

"If you ain’t talking OSAS, don’t talk to me."

bolanle:

"Osasssss the patriot."

osheri6880:

"Let us focus on election for now. Tommorow after voting we go click like for ur photo."

