BBNaija Level-Up winner, Phyna, continues to make it clear that she wouldn’t let anyone dictate how to live her newfound celebrity life

During an IG live session, Phyna recounted how someone had asked her to chew differently when she was eating and how another faulted the way she used a dental floss

Phyna proceeded to make it clear that she is a winner with a difference and those who do not like her are free to stop supporting her

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Level Up winner, Phyna, has had enough of people telling her how to present herself in public amid her new life as a celebrity figure.

The Level Up star was recently live on Instagram and she recounted how someone had faulted the way she was picking her teeth with dental floss.

BBN's Phyna tackles naysayers. Photo: @unusualphyna

Source: Instagram

Phyna proceeded to give a full display of what the person had suggested and how she personally intends to keep using a toothpick.

Watch video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Also addressing a similar issue on Twitter, the reality star mentioned that she has been getting a lot of messages from people asking her to get a management team and learn how to present herself properly.

Phyna, however, made it clear that even though she’s not the first winner of the reality show, she is an entirely different breed.

She said those who do not like what they see can proceed to unfollow or block her across social media platforms.

See screenshot below:

Social media users react

thisisdamii said:

"Nobody go tell you before you begin behave,go and ask your senior colleagues."

shylad06 said:

"She actually needs a management or she could enroll in an etiquette class. She’s gonna be dealing with brands so she needs to know how to address heads of units and co."

boldqueen51 said:

"She can not change for Nobody!!! We saw her originality that's why we Voted her to WIN....Y'all allow this girl breath‼️"

wendy_adammaa said:

"Female portable don land ."

carlyncue said:

"Be yourself or do you is not the mean same as 'be foolish' or 'lack etiquettes'. Phyna be calming down. Even at corporate and fine dinnings????

ehumadumiracle said:

"I hope this is cruise,cause as a girl you gotta have etiquette."

BBNaija's Phyna mourns late Rico Swavey

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Big Brother Naija Level Up star Phyna joined other Nigerians and celebrity colleagues to mourn former reality TV star Rico Swavey.

Phyna, in a tweet on her page mourning the ex-BBNaija star, revealed that Rico was still at her winner's party that was held on Sunday, October 9, 2022.

She also noted that Rico was very supportive of her win and her trade as a hype woman.

Source: Legit.ng