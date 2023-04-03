Singer Davido had his first live performance in New York over the weekend, but he made sure to host a meet and greet ahead of the show

Videos and pictures making the rounds online captured the singer in his elements as he shared warm hugs with fans who came out for him at the PUMA store

Social media users and other fans who couldn’t attend the event gushed over the singer and wished him well

It has indeed been a fully packed weekend for 30BG musician, Davido, following the release of his much anticipated Timeless album and his first public performance in months.

To top it all, the singer hosted a meet-and-greet event for his fans in New York, and it was a fun-filled experience for everyone who attended.

Davido vibes with fans in New York. Photo: @puma_nyc

Source: Instagram

A video captured the moment Davido arrived amid heavy paparazzi at a PUMA store in NYC where the event was scheduled to hold.

Fans were spotted in a long queue in front of the store as they all tried to catch a glimpse of the Nigerian superstar and meet him in person.

Check a video showing his arrival below:

Another video captured a super-hyped Davido dancing happily as fans took turns to take pictures with him inside the store.

See below:

Davido’s fans react on social media

gustavo_lanre said:

"001 no Dey fake am."

brymzmusic said:

"I’m glad to see him happy again."

khvleel_umar said:

"I wish one day I will have a big hug from @davido InshaAllah."

onlyk.i.n.g said:

"They love him. I thought his fans were more in UK, but maybe I was wrong."

diamondkalifa0001 said:

"See as them cooperate with am the snap picture❤️ but for Nigeria here na how them go take carry him one leg up them go the find."

David performs Timeless album for fans in New York

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Davido returned like he never left as he had the first live performance of his Timeless album in New York.

Videos making the rounds on social media captured the interesting scenes from the fully packed venue.

Davido's fans sang songs from the new album word for word, and social media users who watched the videos found them interesting.

Source: Legit.ng