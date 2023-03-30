A netizen has penned an advice to DMW label boss Davido about sacking every member of his team

This comes after songs from the singer’s soon-to-be-released Timeless album leaked on social media

According to the netizen, Davido’s crew member failed him, a statement which has stirred reactions online

A man identified as pmykel.designxx recently took to his Instastory to issue an advice to much-loved singer David Adeleke popularly known as Davido, about sacking his crew.

According to the man, every member of Davido’s crew failed the singer.

Man says every member of Davido's team failed singer.

Source: Instagram

The man further urged Davido to put an end to too much familiarity with his crew or quit music.

He wrote:

“Davido need to sack every member of his team starting from his manager Asa Asika even down to the least man of that team, they all failed him. Enough of all these paddi paddi thing, if he is no longer serious with the game then let him quit shuuu!”

See his post below:

This comes after some of Davido’s songs off his yet-to-be-released album leaked online. Legit.ng also reported how singer Burna Boy's DJ Spaceshibilly cast a shade at Davido over leaked songs

Netizens react as man advises Davido to sack crew members

See some of the reactions below:

stylebymansion:

"It’s often funny when people from the outside feel a need to advise a brand owner /brand they know nothing about . More often than not these commentators cannot even direct a toddler . #whatdoievenknow."

dullahyaro:

"Lol what if na still part of promoting the album, make una stay there.

chinny_cutie94:

"And when he sack them all,he will now employ you right? Make una dey calm down.. He’s not the first person his album ever leaked."

na_te5475:

"But I never hear the song na. Where can I find it?"

oluchi_x:

"Nonsense."

dontochys:

"Go help am sack them na."

trustgod_001:

"I swear that true how the album take leak self."

mhiemie_o:

"I doubt if it leaked, it was preordered uk already because a friend of mine got to listen to the song from someone in uk and basically half of Nigeria is in UK."

Davido drops new album tracklist

Davido on Wednesday shared a video officially announcing the tracks on the album on Wednesday, March 29, according to Legit.ng report.

The body of work, with 17 songs, boasts of appearances from Nigeria's Asake, Fave, British-Nigerian rapper Skepta, Beninese-French singer and songwriter Angelique Kidjo, and a host of others.

He wrote:

"It’s almost time! I bring to you the official tracklist for my upcoming album #TIMELESS, with Spotify. Get ready ⏳ @spotify @spotifyafrica @spotifyuk."

