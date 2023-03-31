Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele, has got people talking after a woman took to social media to recount her experience with her

In the viral video, the woman recounted how Funke Akindele made her shed tears 15 years ago after she sent her away like a goat

According to the woman, she knew Funke would not win the election, and she urged the actress to treat people better

Popular Nigerian actress, Funke Akindele, has once again been called out on social media by a woman who recounted her experience with her from 15 years ago.

In a video posted on Instagram by @temilolasobola and spotted by Legit.ng, the unnamed woman spoke of how the actress chased her out of her movie location like a goat many years ago.

According to the woman, she already knew Funke would not win the governorship election for Lagos state because of her pride.

A woman recounted how Funke Akindele disgraced her 15 years ago. Photos: @funkejenifaakindele

Source: Instagram

She then went ahead to explain that 15 years ago, she went to Funke’s movie location to greet a friend when the actress started to shout at her to get out and chased her away like a goat.

According to her, she even tried explaining why she was there, but the actress was having none of it, and she had to leave the place in tears.

The woman then concluded her video by advising Akindele. She told the actress to stop treating people the way she does and for her to change for good.

She said:

“Madam Funke Akindele, I knew you wouldn’t win the election. Ask me why? She’s too proud, she’s full of herself. Funke Akindele you’re too proud, what people are saying about you outside is not good at all. Any of your fans who dares should see you on the street and try to greet you. Because of your political campaign, you started having some kind of smiles, I have never seen such smiles on your face before Aunty Funke. 15 years ago, I came to your location Funke, I came to see someone, you sent me away like a goat, I was even trying to explain you said “Get out! Get out!” I had never seen such a thing before, I only used to hear it when it’s not like I was a dog, I gently left the place and cried on my way home. Funke Akindele life is not like that. The youths don’t have good things to say about you, even your thousands and millions of followers, do you think they have PVC? You better change for good, Funke change for good and be kind to people, show love to everyone.”

See the video below:

Netizens react as woman shares her bad experience with Funke Akindele from 15 years ago

The woman’s video raised a series of mixed feelings on social media. While some people agreed and also spoke about the actress, others had different opinions. Read what they had to say below:

ponmo_ijebuamerica:

“I didn’t finish watching the video but to be honest nobody has ever said nice things about her. In the early 2000’s I use to make my hair at make me on bode Thomas, I have met her on several occasions but I have never said hi. Even the stylist there never said nice things about her. You dey vvip I Dey vip abeg I no want wahala.”

olajide.tobi:

“It is not because of what she did to you she lost the election you haven't been perfect all your life yet God has been merciful to you.”

djcomputerlove:

“The natural thing to want to do is to side with Funke because we all love her, but can we just for a few seconds put ourselves in this Woman's shoes on that day 15 years ago?”

adetolatoyosi:

“When people don't have the liberty to get walk on you or you are principled not to entertain indiscipline, they call it "pride"!!!!.”

realtor_adetoun:

“Setting boundaries is different from pride..”

uniquet_f:

“Is this even necessary? Like why can’t some women just give themselves brain? Women support women indeed. Women are their own greatest enemy…. Like look at how this one looks like something we don’t even know, coming here to make mockery of what I don’t even understand. Madam, soak some bread in water . Eat and go to bed…… Osinwin.”

a_biola_:

“She just started mixing with people even her colleagues she started celebrating them not up to 3 years now… I blame those that carry them on head, I do see some of them here in Uk, I just ignore them, no be u dey feed me.”

Source: Legit.ng