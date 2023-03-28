Burna Boy’s official DJ, Spaceshipbilly, has taken a major swipe at singer Davido and his 30BG camp

Amid reports of Davido’s leaked album, the DJ shared a muted video of Burna vibing to an unreleased track and noted that they don’t leak songs in their camp

The DJ’s post has since sparked different reactions from many Nigerians in the online community

Reports of Davido’s leaked album have been trending on social media, and a colleague in the entertainment industry has now taken a swipe at the singer and his 30BG teammates.

Burna Boy’s official DJ, Spaceshipbilly, shared a video showing the moment the Grammy-winning musician partied alongside friends to unreleased music on his Snapchat page.

Singer Burna Boy’s DJ shaded Davido over album leak. Photo: @spaceshipbilly/@burnaboygram/@davido

Source: Instagram

However, the DJ made sure to mute the audio on the video and proceeded to state that they don’t leak songs in Burna Boy’s camp.

Watch the clip below:

Social media users react

chrisszn said:

“Lmao,we don't do leaks around here but the full love damini album leaked before release,..na small pikin una de talk to?”

iam_1chinaza

“There's nothing like that. Just the one with Asake and the one with FAVE leaked. Not the whole album. Still bad that the album got to leak though.”

princez_highlife_ said:

“Una don start oh, since wen OBO nor dey no noise of him don come all of una wan trend now, 001 for a reason, make una leave the gram for am abeg.”

orobomade2060 said:

“Una think say that's davido album for real Una dey play seh.”

ambitiouxhumphrey said:

“@davido @asaasika who the hell is leaking Davido's song? Timeless albums haven't been released but a lot of people have the album on their phone. Same thing happened to a better time album what's happening?”

ambitiouxhumphrey said:

“@davido songs never drop album I don listen to 11 songs from the album. Davido why is this always happening the same thing happened with ABT.”

Davido releases offical PUMA merch days after 30BG viral shirt printing video

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Davido is seriously gearing up for his Timeless album release, which is a few days away, and he recently dropped an update about his merch.

According to the singer, his collection with international fashion brand, PUMA, will be available for purchase from April 7.

Davido equally assured fans that he’ll be available for meet-and-greet sessions in New York and the UK.

Source: Legit.ng