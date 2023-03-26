A Nigerian woman has melted hearts on social media after recounting her rare encounter with singer Burna Boy on the streets of Lagos

The woman narrated how she struggled to get through to the singer but wasn’t allowed to get close enough by his security details

She, however, claimed a member of Burna Boy’s team eventually spotted her and gave her some money

Nigerians on social media woke up to a trending video of a woman narrating her unforgettable experience with music star, Burna Boy.

Legit.ng sighted the viral clip that saw the woman recounting how she ran into the Grammy-winning musician after he exited a spot he was visiting.

Woman narrates how she got money from Burna Boy. Photo: @burnaboygram/@notjustok

Source: Instagram

According to her, after Burna Boy emerged, several ‘boys’ in the area gathered and an individual she described as his brother proceeded to give out some bundles of cash.

The woman said the ‘boys’ took off with their share and she was left alone long with another individual who was also trying to get the singer’s attention.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

She recounted hailing the singer on occasions but was unable to get to him, especially because of the ‘hefty’ mobile police officers that were around him.

The woman claimed the officers pushed her and told her to stay away but she remained resolute in her quest to get ‘blessed’ by the singer.

According to her, when the officers shoved her away the third time, the individual she described as Burna Boy’s brother noticed what happened and instructed the officers to let her be.

She said the man proceeded to give her money and she eventually used the cash to get a TV set and GoTV decoder.

Watch the clip below:

Social media users react

venzamafuskale7 said:

"Na the end part of the story sweet me pass Tv & Gotv."

amplifieronly said:

"This story sweet me dieIf na me be burna swears I go find this woman."

iamemmanuelamadi said:

"The woman believed she will be recognized by Burna B."

official_mightymedd said:

"I be common person but my happiness oh still be my own."

tellzy_ said:

"Yo this video made me smile, I’m big on good energies like this."

yahoomarine said:

"Where’s this woman. Help me locate am."

bube895 said:

"Our leaders failed us, the excitement on her face is everything. Poverty needs to be reduced drastically, God bless the Damini."

Burna Boy and mum spotted vibing to KWAM1's song

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Burna Boy made the news over a video of him having a good time with his family.

In the viral clip, Burna Boy and his mother, Bose Ogulu, were seen vibing and singing along to KWAM 1’s song.

The heartwarming video of the music star with his mother and other close friends having fun together trended online.

Source: Legit.ng