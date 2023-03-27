Top Nigerian singer, Timi Dakolo, has once again shared the funny exchange he had with one of his daughters, Zoe

The music star recounted how his daughter told him to hurry up and buy a dress that was on sale for her because they sell out fast

The exchange between Zoe and her father had many fans laughing as they commented on how she always ‘chops’ his money

Popular Nigerian singer, Timi Dakolo, has once again had fans rolling with laughter after sharing his recent discussion with one of his daughters, Zoe.

Taking to his official Instagram page, the music star posted photos and a video of himself appearing to help his daughter zip up her dress.

In the caption of the post, Timi Dakolo went ahead to share the funny conversation they had.

Singer Timi Dakolo had a funny chat with his daughter. Photos: @timidakolo

During their chat, Zoe told her dad about some dresses on sale. When he asked her how she knew that, the young girl explained that she had set up a notification for them.

The singer’s daughter then went ahead to gush over how smart she was for not wanting to finish her father’s money.

She concluded the conversation by telling him to hurry up and buy the dresses because they sell out fast.

The post caption reads:

“Zoe : Daddy you won’t believe these dresses are on sale.

Me : How do u know that?

Zoe: I put them on notification.

Me : wow.

Zoe: You see, I am smart, I don’t want to finish your money.

Me : Let me think about it.

Zoe: Please don’t take too long, they sell out fast.”

See the photos and video below:

Netizens react as Timi Dakolo bills him to buy new dresses on sale

The chat between Zoe and her music star father got a number of netizens laughing hard.

“Na Zoe dey mentor me for this chopping money business.”

“ Very smart and Prudent.”

“You kids can never feel insecure in this life because you show them that you are always there…. Thank you for being a great father.”

“She has you wrapped around her little finger!.”

“Fact is that it won’t be easy for men to mislead Zoe… The big girl has high taste…”

“I love how Zoe communicate with her daddy she too Dey stress the man wella.”

Timi Dakolo laments as daughter starts wearing his clothes

Taking to his official Instagram page, the music star shared photos of himself and one of his daughters, Zoe, wearing the same piece of clothing.

Not stopping there, the music star went ahead to lament how Zoe had started wearing his clothes. According to him, it’s all over.

Dakolo then joked that he and his daughter are now siblings and that he would start to bill her.

