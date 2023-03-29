Nollywood actor Stan Nze has taken to social media with a post stylishly jabbing his darling wife, Blessing

The movie star was left in awe after visiting a fancy restaurant in Lagos where robots serve meals to guests

Nze mentioned how the robot will always be an option if his wife starts to act funny, and she responded to him in the comment section

Nollywood lovebirds Stan Nze and his wife, Blessing, have humoured their fans and admirers in the online community for the umpteenth time.

The actor recently visited a fancy Lagos restaurant, and to his utter surprise, his meal was served by a robot.

Actor Stan Nze trolled his wife on IG after he was served by a robot. Photo: @stannze

A video shared captured Nze showering endearment on the robot as it approached with his food, and he also stretched out his arms as if to hug the machine.

Sharing the clip, he wrote:

“Just in case Lolo wan do shakara for me. I wan buy this robot.”

Watch the video below:

Stan Nze’s wife, others react

Taking to the comment section, the actor’s wife responded to his shade by saying:

"Just make sure you go to your robotic lover for your daily meals...na she go dey go market, cook and serve you..."

Read other comments spotted below:

revy.revy.568089 said:

"You go fess buy the one wey dey go market to do the groceries, then another important one, na the one wey dey cook. You go really need that one...before this wan."

johnking_robert said:

"Robot wey lolo go put salt for e engine e go off."

temiajibewa said:

"You're blowng it kisses for serving you? Sebi it will cook the food and keep you warm at night too abi? Kontinu."

ayovincentmusic said:

"Shebi d robot go go market first, cook, then dish am before she serve you."

_damienpaul2 said:

"At least robot no go ask ‘boss Abeg anything for the boys?’ Make them put robots for door as security too."

