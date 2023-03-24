Nollywood actress Opeyemi Aiyeola and her husband have been lovingly celebrated by fans and well-wishers in the online community

The veteran movie star took to Instagram with a post announcing their 17th wedding anniversary

Many were spotted in the comment section praying for the couple and congratulating them for keeping their union together

PAY ATTENTION: See you at Legit.ng Media Literacy Webinar! Register for free now!

It is indeed a moment of joy and celebration for actress Opeyemi Aiyeola and her husband as they get to celebrate another year of being married to each other.

The veteran Nollywood star left her fans and followers gushing online after announcing that they have now been married for a total of 17 years.

Opeyemi Aiyeola marks 17th wedding anniversary with hubby. Photo: @opeyemi_aiyeola1

Source: Instagram

Interestingly, the couple’s anniversary comes just a day after Aiyeola’s husband marked his birthday ceremony.

“We are humbled by the love, continued support and prayers as we journey through life together ❤️. PS it’s our 17th wedding anniversary today❤️. Alhamdulillah Jehovah,” the actress wrote on Instagram.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Aiyeola accompanied her post with an adorable loved-up photo with her man.

Check out her post below:

Congratulatory messages pour in

moshood_rukayat said:

"Happy wedding anniversary, many more years to celebrate together."

shade_oluode said:

"HML,two of you look alike."

hanaffoods said:

"Wawu 17 years we don't have that many years in the industry. God continues to bless your home, @opeyemi_aiyeola1. May you guys flourish forever in good health, more wealth, grand and great grandchildren, aamin."

classic_alaga_1 said:

"HWA ma❤wish you many more blissful years in sound health, love and happiness."

simplyfadekemy said:

"Happy Anniversary to you both.May God continue to and keep your home.May you both live to see your children's children in."

Actress Omotola Jalade Ekeinde and hubby mark wedding anniversary

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that it was a double celebration for actress Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde as her hubby, Captain Matthew’s birthday coincided with their 27th wedding anniversary.

The mother of four shared a bedroom picture of her and her husband as she gushed about her love for him.

Omotola revealed that their last child is now 21, and there was no need for parental guidance any more, which stirred funny reactions.

Source: Legit.ng