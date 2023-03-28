Singer Wizkid has been spotted in yet another set of teaser photos for an unreleased music video

The new set of pictures making the rounds online captured the singer rocking a singlet while posing with many ladies

Netizens, however, dug up an old photo of the late Fela Kuti, which appeared to have been the inspiration for Wizkid’s pictures

Just like his colleague Davido, singer Wizkid is equally gearing up to release a music video project with some other stars in the industry.

A new set of photos showing Wizkid on a music video set surfaced in the online community to the delight of many.

Wizkid accused of copying Fela. Photo: @wizkidayo/@felakutiofficial

The still images appeared to have been taken on the set for the highly-anticipated music video for Abracadabra remix.

The singer rocked a singlet and treated himself to a stick of smoke as ladies flanked him on both sides.

See the images below:

Shortly after the photos went viral online, netizens were quick to dig up a similar photo taken by late afrobeat legend, Fela Kuti.

Check out the pictures below:

Social media users react

@Nickey_1000

"The only thing wizkid learnt from Fela was flirting. Good music ❌❌❌❌."

@UdaraUkpor

"Pls stop comparing fela and wizkid it’s not same thing with the women….fela had women wizkid hires them…"

@Victor_the_2nd

"6 women each. The camera did not properly capture the faces of the other two women in Felas' picture, but in Wizkids' picture..."

@Ojodale46

"Wizkid and photocopy!"

@MalikHassan411

"There’s nothing wrong in sampling Fela, he’s an inspiration to almost every musician in Nigeria but y’all always attack BurnaBoy for sampling Fela but praise Wizkid for doing the same thing, so many hypocrites in Nigeria!!!"

Wizkid spotted on set with Naira Marley, others

Meanwhile, a video of Wizkid meeting Skiibii, Naira Marley, and Rexxie at the location for the shoot of Abracadabra remix got tongues rolling online.

The atmosphere changed into a friendly one as Wizkid went around greeting Naira Marley and others.

Beyond the excitement of the video, some netizens also called out Naira Marley for not staying off smoking during Ramadan.

